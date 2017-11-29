Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth's wedding; Sarvam Thaala Mayam shoot begins: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta get married in a private ceremony

@ishidutta & I got married today in a private ceremony... Need all your love and blessings 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrduuDwonF — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) November 28, 2017

Vatsal Sheth of Tarzan: The Wonder Car fame got married to Ishita Dutta — who will soon be appearing opposite Kapil Sharma in Firangi — in a private ceremony on 28 November. Kajol, Ajay Devgn and various other stars attended the wedding and the married couple was seen looking beatific. GV Prakash Kumar starts shooting for Sarvam Thaala Mayam

#sarvamthaalamayam shoot starts today ... need ur blessings and wishes ... the Mozart of India my guru @arrahman scores Music .... a @DirRajivMenon film ... will be a beautiful musical film ... need ur love and wishes #சர்வம்தாளமயம் pic.twitter.com/XBvvAXOQ7l — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) November 29, 2017

GV Prakash took to his social media profile to announce that the shoot of Sarvam Thaala Mayam has begun. The actor asked for everyone's blessing through his tweet. Sarvam Thaala Mayam has been directed by Rajiv Menon and the film's background score has been provided by AR Rahman.

Varun Dhawan becomes unofficial brand ambassador for a little Manali cafe

If any one is visiting Manali. Please visit jungle junction cafe. You will get. A lovely cup of noodles and some chai and get to meet this amazing family who owns the cafe.i am the unofficial brand ambassador of this cafe. They didn’t ask but I wanna be because they super cool A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

#breathe A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with an adorable couple and their daughter in the Jungle Junction Cafe. Dhawan went on to call himself the unofficial ambassador of the little cafe and advocated visiting the cafe to his fans and followers through the photograph's caption. The Judwaa 2 actor seems to be enjoying himself in the hills to the hilt.

Sushmita Sen glitters in gold

#strikeapose 😉 This ones for you @neeta_lulla 😉😁💃🏻❤️ The Golden Princess in her chariot!!!!😄😘 what a stunning outfit...everyone adored the look!!!😊❤️💃🏻Thank you so much for everything!!! I love you!!!❤️😘😊#mmuuaaah A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:33am PST

Sushmita Sen stunned in a glittering gold Neeta Lulla ensemble at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception. Sen posted a gorgeous photograph of herself in the backseat of her car along with putting up pictures with various other attendees of the wedding, all the while looking breathtaking.

Suresh Raina's little one can't take her eyes off Sachin Tendulkar

Had a great time with you Paji @sachintendulkar. Thanks for always being so warm. It was indeed very special celebrating my birthday day with you!👌✌️👍❤️ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:35am PST

Suresh Raina just made us 'aww' real loud. The cricketer shared a photo of his birthday celebrations with his wife, his adorable daughter and Sachin Tendulkar, and it seems like Tendulkar's biggest fan in the room was none other than the little munchkin Gracia as we can see that she just can't keep her eyes off the legend.