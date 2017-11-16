Is Ranbir Kapoor going to star in Raja Krishna Menon's upcoming 'thriller drama'?

There are rumours abound that Raja Krishna Menon is planning to cast Ranbir Kapoor in his next film after directing Akshay Kumar in Airlift and Saif Ali Khan in Chef. According to a report on DNA, Menon has written the first draft for what is said to be a "thriller-drama." The director admitted he had a few actors in mind for the film but insisted he is yet approach any of them.

When asked about signing Ranbir, Menon said: "Ranbir is a fantastic actor. I would love to work with him. He makes some interesting choices. I haven’t offered him the film yet. He’s busy with Brahmastra right now. We had planned to meet, not for a film or anything, but just to catch up and know each other. We don’t know each other at all. We just wanted to meet and discuss what space he would like to be in. But right now, if you ask me, there’s nothing which has been discussed with him.”

Another source confirmed to DNA that the duo is yet to meet to take the discussion forward. Shooting for the film begins in summer 2018.

Ranbir's last two films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and Jagga Jasoos (2017) proved to be a commercial flop. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. He is also scheduled to appear in a Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.