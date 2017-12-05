You are here:

Is Quentin Tarantino developing a Star Trek movie with producer JJ Abrams?

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is planning to develop a Star Trek movie with producer JJ Abrams.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has "a great idea" for the next installment of the sci-fi movie series, and has shared the idea with Abrams, who himself is currently busy preparing for Star Wars Episode IX, reports deadline.com.

Tarantino and Abrams are in the process of setting up a writers' room. If the script is approved by both parties, Tarantino may direct the potential project, with Abrams attached to produce.

Tarantino, 54, is currently working on getting a distributor for an untitled Manson Family murders project.

The untitled 'Star Trek project' will probably be the last for Tarantino, who confirmed early last month that he's retiring after his tenth movie.