You are here:

Is Quentin Tarantino developing a Star Trek movie with producer JJ Abrams?

IANS

Dec,05 2017 17:03 53 IST

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is planning to develop a Star Trek movie with producer JJ Abrams.

Director Quentin Tarantino arrives at the opening day of the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta - S1BEUFVQQXAB

Director Quentin Tarantino at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Image courtesy: Reuters/Robert Pratta

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has "a great idea" for the next installment of the sci-fi movie series, and has shared the idea with Abrams, who himself is currently busy preparing for Star Wars Episode IX, reports deadline.com.

Tarantino and Abrams are in the process of setting up a writers' room. If the script is approved by both parties, Tarantino may direct the potential project, with Abrams attached to produce.

Tarantino, 54, is currently working on getting a distributor for an untitled Manson Family murders project.

The untitled 'Star Trek project' will probably be the last for Tarantino, who confirmed early last month that he's retiring after his tenth movie.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #JJ Abrams #Quentin Tarantino #Star Trek #Star Wars Episode IX

also see

Quentin Tarantino's next film on Manson murders will release on 9 August 2019

Quentin Tarantino's next film on Manson murders will release on 9 August 2019

Quentin Tarantino's 9th film to release on 50th anniversary of Manson Family murders

Quentin Tarantino's 9th film to release on 50th anniversary of Manson Family murders

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child; announce news on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child; announce news on Instagram