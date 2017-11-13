Is Hrithik Roshan going to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime's upcoming venture?

These days in Bollywood there seems to be a rat race of a newer kind — not for films but for the digital/ streaming networks. With every star in the film industry trying their luck, the digital networks have emerged as a lucrative business platform for many big-budget production houses. The new addition to the bevy of Bollywood stars on digital content seems to be Hrithik Roshan.

After Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games (Netflix), Richa Chadha, Viveik Oberoi in Inside Edge (Amazon Prime), there are speculations that Roshan too has been roped in for a show on Amazon Prime, DNA reports.

According to the report, Roshan was approached with a new web-series idea. He reportedly "readily agreed" to try this new avenue. However, there isn't a proper script yet; the makers are still at the ideation stage. The report further adds that the web-series will kick off its production during September-October 2018, once Roshan wraps off shoot of his upcoming film Super 30.

The web-series' run-time is reportedly going to be longer than a regular feature film; the series will be divided into a series of 6-8 episodes, adds the DNA report.