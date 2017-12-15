Is Evangeline Lilly hinting at Wasp flashback in Avengers 4?

Evengeline Lilly, who has a multi film contract with the Marvel Studios, has been shooting both for Ant-Man and The Wasp as well as Avengers 4, and although the cast and crew often try to remain tight-lipped about their Marvel outings, set photos have been revealing some juicy tidbits for marvel fans.

The latest is Lilly’s look as Hope Van Dyne / Wasp after she wrapped up on Avengers 4, she tweeted.

The image has her sporting a bob cut instead of the longhaired look from Ant-Man and the Wasp she had tweeted earlier, which suggests either a flashback to the events of 2015 Ant-Man or perhaps some mischief with time and timelines in the Marvel Cinematic universe as reported by We Got This Covered.

Infact the same report also points out that on an earlier occasion Lilly had herself said in an interview, “When I heard about Infinity War and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.”

While a flashback seems to be the more obvious explaining, given another leaked flashback tease from the sets of Avengers 4, the Battle of New York scene from the 2012 Avengers movie. However, time travel cannot be ruled out either, now that Doctor Strange has already been shown to manipulate space-time with his time stone or the Eye of Agamotto, and the Ant-Man franchise itself dealing with entering and surviving quantum states of being.

Meanwhile, fans have a few more months left to wait for perhaps the most anticipated movie in Hollywood in a long time, Avengers: Infinity War which is hitting theaters on 4 May, 2018, which might answer some of these questions before the long wait for Avengers 4 which comes out on 3 May 2019.