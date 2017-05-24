Is Brad Pitt in India to promote his movie, War Machine? No confirmation, but reports persist

Is Brad Pitt on a super-secret visit to India?

There's been no airport sighting, no breathless social media outpouring, nor even the merest hint of a red carpet being rolled out by any of Mumbai's swanky five-star hotels.

And yet, the reports persist.

Pitt is currently promoting his Netflix film War Machine, and that is what — sources claim — has brought him to India as well.

The same source says that Pitt will be in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan at an invitees-only event, where the duo will discuss War Machine.

War Machine, a Netflix Original film, which premieres on 26 May, is produced by Pitt, in addition to starring him as General Glen McMahon, who's trying his best to win an un-winnable war.

At this moment, there is no official confirmation on whether or not Pitt has landed in Mumbai.

This wouldn't be Pitt's first visit to India.

In 2006, he was here with his then partner Angelina Jolie for the filming of The Mighty Heart. The film, about Marianne Pearl (the wife of slain journalist Daniel Pearl) also starred Irrfan Khan, and the shoot locations were set in and around the city of Pune.

Pitt and Jolie were accompanied by their children Maddox and Zahara. The Jolie-Pitts were seen hopping into autorickshaws and going around Pune while they were here in India. However, their visit ended on a somewhat unpleasant note when one of their bodyguards was involved in a scuffle with paparazzi.

Pitt later returned to India for the shoot of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). His scenes were filmed around Varanasi at the time.