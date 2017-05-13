Is Baahubali 3 on the cards after SS Rajamouli's epic notched its Rs 1000 crore box office collection?

After the news that Baahubali 2 shattered all the box office records making more than 1000 crore worldwide, it looks like there might be a part three in the making.

Even though it was Baahubali writer K Vijayendra Prasad had previously indicated that there was no scope for the next film when he said, "We've already told whatever story we had to."

It looks like the film's box-office success has inspired producer Shobu Yarlagadda and SS Rajamouli to spring into action.

An informed source told DNA, "Rajamouli and his producer Shobu Yarlagadda are now, for the first time discussing a third feature film.

Rajamouli's father K Vijeyendra Prasad has been asked to explore the plot possibilities. Other writers may also be brought on board to put forward ideas. A think tank is being created on the lines of the slew of screenwriters who work on Hollywood franchises like Mission Impossible and King Arthur. But yes, Baahubali 3 is now officially under consideration."

In a previous interview with Firstpost Shobu Yarlagadda had said that even though there are no immediate plans for a Baahubali 3, more episodes of animated series on Amazon Prime Video are coming out on 19 May.

"A live action series is also under pre-production. The mobile game is doing extremely well and our VR experience — The Sword of Baahubali — is also being worked on. So there is lot for fans to look forward to! Arka Media has no plans as of now to start a new film," he added.

But when the film will be made is still up for debate because Karan Johar is planning to launch Prabhas in Bollywood while Rajamouli is now committed to direct a Telugu film for producer DV Danayya. The film is said to be a social drama even as the filmmakers are yet to zero down on the lead actor.