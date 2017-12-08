Is Alia Bhatt going to play Sridevi's role in David Dhawan's remake of Chaalbaaz?

While speculations have been flying around that David Dhawan wants to write and direct a remake of the 1989 smash hit Chaalbaaz, finding a lead actress who can match up to Sridevi’s iconic performance might be a challenge. However, it has emerged that Alia Bhatt might be David’s choice for Chaalbaaz as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

According to sources in the report, the director, riding high on the success of Judwaa 2, has not only decided to remake this film, but he has also got his modern-day Sridevi in place. All finger point towards Alia who had herself said recently, “When I asked David sir to cast me in his next flick, Judwaa 3, he told me ‘I have a better role for you in mind’. When I asked him again after a little while, he smiled and said, ‘You do not have to work in Judwaa 3 with me, but you will be working in the remake of Chaalbaaz with me’.”

Infact, not too long back Sridevi herself had expressed the desire for Alia to reprise her role in a Chaalbaaz remake as reported by DNA. “I think Chalbaaz will make for a great remake now. Alia would fit the role perfectly. She is spontaneous and an extremely natural actor. She can look vulnerable, innocent and at the same time, she can be smart and mischievous too,” said Sridevi.

While Alia’s casting in the future Chaalbaaz is still churning in the rumour mills, she had also admitted her love for another Sridevi blockbuster Mr. India and expressed her desire to play that role too.

According to DNA she said, “I would love to do Sridevi’s role from Mr India. I love that film and I think everyone does. It’s been three decades since Mr India released, but it still is a crowd favourite. If you ask me about remakes, this is one film I would love to do.”