Irrfan Khan on winning Filmfare Best Actor Award: 'Glad there is acceptance to this change'

Irrfan Khan is ecstatic as he was named the Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for Hindi Medium at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards and said that the world believes in the work if the actor believes in it too.

“Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in is what the audiences is also looking for. It’s time for change and I am glad there is acceptance to this change,” Irrfan said in a statement.

The actor also tweeted that the journey of Hindi Medium has been testament to celebration of a story that is “told from the heart, of good content and most of all the want and sincerity to inculcate and encourage change”.

Co-produced by Maddock Films and T-series Hindi Medium also won the Best Film (popular) Award at a gala here on 20 January.

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock films said: “Good content has emerged as a winner.”

“Wow, what a start to 2018 for all of us. It is great to see that when the dust settles, its good content that has emerged as a winner and this is a huge boost for all of us to work harder in 2018,” Vijan said.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film features Pakistani actor Saba Qamar who was also nominated in the Best Actor (Female) category. It revolves around a couple who yearn to get their daughter educated from a reputed school.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 08:56 AM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 08:56 AM