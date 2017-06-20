Irrfan Khan begins shooting for Puzzle in New York opposite Kelly Macdonald

Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan is shooting in New York for his next Hollywood project Puzzle.

Khan on Monday night shared a photograph on Twitter of himself along with the film's cameraman Chris Norr, who has been the director of photography for the 2012 British-American horror film Sinister.

"With our cameraman Chris Norr at upper west New York shooting movie Puzzle life of an actor. New York. Movie shooting," he captioned the image.

Puzzle will tell the tale of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

The actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside actress Kelly Macdonald. Khan was last seen onscreen in Hindi Medium, a quirky tale which talks about how the education system is creating a divide in the society.

The film featured Saba Qamar opposite Khan and grossed a generous Rs 67.46 crore at the Indian box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.