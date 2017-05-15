Iron Man to get a new look in upcoming Avengers: Infinity War?

Robert Downey Jr, best known for playing the Marvel character Iron Man, is set to feature to feature in Avengers: Infinity War, but he may not wear the suits he has worn in his previous films.

The actor recently posted the picture of a suit with gold embellishments in the classic red colour viewers associate with the character.

Now, people are speculating that he may don this suit in the upcoming Marvel film. Avengers: Infinity War is the third film in the Avengers series, and is set to release in the US on 4 May 2018. In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy will battle antagonist Thanos.

Iron Man is also a part of Spider-Man: Homecoming, he plays a mentor to Peter Parker, who is learning to use his superpowers in this film. Tom Holland plays Spiderman in the film, and in the past, Downey Jr and his characters have been part of Captain America: Civil War together. In the film, Iron Man approaches Holland's Spidey to join his team, and the upcoming film will see Peter Parker balancing school life in New York and being a superhero. His antagonist in the film is The Vulture.

Apart from Downey Jr and Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming also features Michael Keaton, Tony Revolori, Donald Glover and Zendaya. It is set to release in India on 7 July.