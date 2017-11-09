International Film Festival of Kerala 2017 to commence on 8 December: All you need to know

Legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee will be honoured as the chief guest at the 22nd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) scheduled to take place from 8 to 15 December in Thiruvananthapuram, as reported by The Scroll.

Russian director Alexander Sokurov will be given this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. A retrospective of Sokurov’s six films will also be screened at the festival. Not only that, retrospectives of Philippine director Lino Brocka and famous Malayalam film maker K P Kumaran’s works will be some of the main attractions.

Films from many categories will be featured at the festival. In the 'Contemporary Master in Focus' category, films of Mexican film director Michel Franco and Chad film director Mahamat Saleh Haroun will be screened.

Two debutant film makers with their Malayalam films have grabbed a place in the 'International Competition' category. Prem Shankar’s Randuper and Sanju Surendran’s Aedan, along with two other Indian films Newton and Village Rockstars, will be competing with each other in the category.

In the 'Malayalam Cinema Today' category, seven movies namely Take off, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Karutha Joothan, Angamali Diaries, Maravi, Athishayangalude Venal and Nayinte Hridayam will be screened.

'The Indian Cinema Today' category will also have seven films. Honouring the film legends, this category will screen the works of directors like Kundan Shah, KR Mohanan, IV Sasi and Om Puri.

The festival will feature movies from some other categories such as Identity and Space, Contemporary Asian Cinema, Japanese Animation, Restored Classics and Jury Films. Fourteen theatres will be used during the festival. The fee for delegates has been priced at Rs 650 and for students, it would be Rs 350.

A total of 8,000 seats will be reserved in 14 theatres and only 10,000 delegate passes will be issued at this 22nd edition. The general category will have 7,000 passes allotted. Students, and film and television professionals will be handed 1,000 passes. Apart from these, 500 media passes and 50 passes for film society members will be allotted. The registration for delegates will start from 10 November, as reported by Manorama Online.