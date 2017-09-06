Insidious: The Last Key trailer — Parapsychologist Elise Rainier gets a case that hits close to home

A spooky house. A troubled family. Odd sounds. Things that creep about in the dark.

Insidious: The Last Key — the fourth installment in the horror franchise — features all the hallmarks of the genre/TheConjuring movies. This time, however, parapsychologist Elise Rainier has a deeper connection with the case she is asked to consult on.

When she receives a call to come help a family with a haunted house in New mexico, Elise soon realises that this is her old family home, where she herself experienced ghostly happenings during her childhood.

As the family, and Elise with her team, try to confront the evil that has the house in its grips, Joseph Bishara's jarring, discordant soundtrack amps up the eeriness and tension unbearably.

And then of course, there are the ghouls themselves — who creep out of the woodwork when you least expect them to.

Although The Last Key is the fourth film, within the Insidious series, it is chronologically the second story. It is expected to release in January 2018.

Watch its trailer here: