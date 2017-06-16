Inside Edge trailer: This T-20 Cricket-inspired web series is all about power and egos

That Inside Edge is Amazon Prime India's first show is not the only reason viewers should be excited. The newly released trailer of this web series gives a glimpse into the power equations that exist in the sporting world.

The trailer is quite unabashed about how pressure from bureaucrats, team owners, authorities and even one's caste can crumble players, old and new. In it, we see Richa Chadha playing a power-wielding actress who owns a cricket team called the Mumbai Mavericks, Vivek Oberoi as an all-out baddie and Sanjay Suri as the firm and stoic coach of the team.

Inside Edge is set in the world of T20 cricket, and the tagline 'Witness the game, behind the game' raises expectations with the promise of showing viewers what the T20 tournament, one of the most popular, looks like from the inside.

Created by Karan Anshuman, it will be presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It will shed light on the lesser-known aspects of the game, like locker room sex, spot fixing and internal politics, but it remains to be seen exactly how much of the content will surprise viewers.

The cast of Inside Edge also includes Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani , Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial.

Inside Edge begins streaming on Amazon Prime on July 10. Watch the trailer here:

