You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Inside Edge teaser: This Amazon Original lays bare 'the game behind the game' of T20 cricket

Inside Edge teaser: This Amazon Original lays bare 'the game behind the game' of T20 cricket

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 08 2017 13:29:52 IST

'Witness the game, behind the game.'

That's the tag line for the new Amazon Original — Inside Edge — that's being presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and is created by Karan Anshuman.

The teaser for Inside Edge is out, and from the tiny glimpse that we've seen, this series seems like a racy watching experience.

Inside Edge is set in the world of T20 cricket — but this isn't the whitewashed world of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story or Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Inside Edge teaser out NOW Square 6 8 2017

This is a sex-in-the-locker-room, excitement on the field, party-hard view of cricket, and cricketers.

And it's mostly fictional. Or is it?

Inside Edge tells the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise that's part of the Powerplay League. "Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where sex, money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners," reads the synopsis for this series that's India's first Amazon Original.

It stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani , Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial.

All episodes from season one will be available for viewing from 10 July, on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, watch the teaser here, and tell us what you think:


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 01:22 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 01:29 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 8IND Vs SL
2Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
3Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
4Jun 11IND Vs SA
5Jun 12SL Vs PAK
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores