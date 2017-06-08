Inside Edge teaser: This Amazon Original lays bare 'the game behind the game' of T20 cricket

'Witness the game, behind the game.'

That's the tag line for the new Amazon Original — Inside Edge — that's being presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and is created by Karan Anshuman.

The teaser for Inside Edge is out, and from the tiny glimpse that we've seen, this series seems like a racy watching experience.

Inside Edge is set in the world of T20 cricket — but this isn't the whitewashed world of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story or Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

This is a sex-in-the-locker-room, excitement on the field, party-hard view of cricket, and cricketers.

And it's mostly fictional. Or is it?

Inside Edge tells the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise that's part of the Powerplay League. "Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where sex, money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners," reads the synopsis for this series that's India's first Amazon Original.

It stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani , Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial.

All episodes from season one will be available for viewing from 10 July, on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, watch the teaser here, and tell us what you think: