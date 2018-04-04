Inside Edge season 2 teaser reveals Amazon's IPL-inspired web series has more drama in store

Amazon Prime Video today (4 April) announced the second season of its Amazon Prime Original, Inside Edge. Created by Karan Anshuman, Season 1 showcased a pacy tale that captured the world of cricket and entertainment.

The second season of Inside Edge marks another Original show creation between Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment after Inside Edge season 1 and the upcoming Mirzapur and Made in Heaven (with Tiger Baby Productions).

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are thrilled to announce an all-new season of Amazon’s first Indian Prime Original, Inside Edge. The first season of Inside Edge received a tremendously positive response. We are happy to work with Excel Media & Entertainment again on Inside Edge Season 2.”

Farhan Akhtar, Excel Media & Entertainment, said, “We are both excited and proud to officially confirm the second season of Amazon Original Inside Edge. Further details to follow soon!”

Riteish Sidhwani, Excel Media & Entertainment, said “We have had a successful collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, starting with Amazon’s first Original, Inside Edge which was hugely successful. We are excited on the commencement of Season 2 of Inside Edge and are looking forward to our collaboration yet again with Amazon in bringing the next season to Prime Video.”

The first season of Inside Edge ended with cliffhangers leaving viewers guessing on the fate of many characters. Several questions were raised by the end of the season like: Does Vikrant survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashisth leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Handa’s team? What happens to Prashanth Kanaujia after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all — Who is Bhaisahab? The second season will serve as an answer to these and many more unanswered questions for fans across the world.

A promotional video for Inside Edge season 2 was released by Amazon. Watch it here:

Inside Edge stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Sanjay Suri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sarah-Jane Dias among others.

Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 12:01 PM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 12:01 PM