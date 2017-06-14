Indu Sarkar: Neil Nitin Mukesh looks uncannily similar to Sanjay Gandhi in new poster

Indu Sarkar, award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar's film on the Indian emergency of 1975 is all set for a 28 July release.

As it inches closer to the release, the buzz around the film has shot up after actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted out his look in the film. Mukesh plays the role of Indian politician Sanjay Gandhi. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Supriya Vinod and Anupam Kher in integral roles.

Here's his tweet:



In the poster, Mukesh looks uncannily similar to the role he is playing. The actor who was last seen in the crime thriller Wazir, called the role the 'most daring' character he has ever played on screen. Supriya Vinod will be playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the film.

Both the actors looked unrecognizable in a photo that was released by the team of Indu Sarkar. Since Indu Sarkar is a highly political piece of work set in a very important era of Indian politics, it will be interesting to see how people react to it.

Speaking on the issue, Bhandarkar said “Indu Sarkar is definitely on Emergency. One should wait for the trailers to know the political reaction about it,” according to a Hindustan Times report.

Mukesh and Bhandarkar had earlier worked together in the 2009 prison-drama Jail. The trailer of Indu Sarkar will be out on 16 June, 2017.