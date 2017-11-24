Indrajith film review: This mindless action fantasy adventure is meant solely to boost Gautham Karthik's career

2.5/5









Indrajith is a mindless action fantasy adventure to boost the action hero image of Gautham Karthik. The Karthik junior had a fairly successful year doing comedies and gritty thrillers, and now he has tried his hand at an action movie laced with humour. The director of the film, Kalaa Prabu, made his debut with the soft romantic film Sakkarakatti a few years ago. Both of them were looking for a different genre within the commercial format.

It is the Tamil version of the Indiana Jones films. A retired archaeological professor Mayilvaganan (Sachin Khedekar) settled in Goa is in search of a mystical stone mentioned in the holy books. It is supposed to be a remedy for all incurable diseases like cancer, and big international pharmaceutical drug companies are also after it. The professor forms a team comprising youngsters, and one among them is the happy-go-lucky Indrajith (Gautham Karthik), who is an adventure junkie. Meanwhile Kapil Sharma (Sudhanshu Pandey), head of Archaeological Survey of India an old foe of Mayilvaganan is also in search of the precious stone. There is a route map to get to the stone which is located somewhere in the dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh. Indrajith manages to find the route map, and along with Mayil goes on a trip into the dense forests filled with Naxalites, and Kapil is hot on his heels.

The film has an interesting plot, but the writing is weak and there are far too many logical loopholes in the narrative. The film has been made to give Gautham Karthik an action hero image, which is essential for an actor looking for stardom in Tamil cinema. It is a tailor-made role for Gautham as the easy-going guy who does the impossible, though in some scenes his looks seem to suggest otherwise. The film has been long in the making, and this fact shows. The two actresses, Sonarika and Ashrita, are there solely for the songs and some glamour. The supporting cast comprising Sachin Khedekar and Sudhanshu Pandey are impressive in their brief roles. MS Bhaskar, who is meant to provide comedy, is ill at ease.

The forest locations in Kerala and Andhra are eye catching and the CGI work gives it a lush look like the forests in South America. The top angle shots taken by cameraman Rasamathi are impressive, as is the background score provided by KP.

The film is under two hours, which makes it a bit pacy. If the story was as good as the locations, it would have been a slick entertainer.