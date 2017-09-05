You are here:
Indiana Jones 5: Shia LaBeouf's character Mutt Williams not in film, confirms screenwriter

EntertainmentPTISep, 05 2017 13:48:58 IST

Los Angeles:Indiana Jones 5 will not feature actor Shia LaBeouf's character Mutt Williams.

Shia LeBouf in a still from Indiana Jones. YouTube

Screenwriter David Koepp, who has penned a script for the fifth film in the storied Indiana Jones franchise, confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.

"Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say. And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film," Koepp said. Koepp added production could begin in the near future. "We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr Spielberg and Mr Ford."

"We've got a script we're mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post. If the stars align, hopefully it'll be his next film," Koepp said.


Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 01:48 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 01:48 pm


