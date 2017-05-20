In Photos: Pippa Middleton weds James Matthews at almost-Royal event

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 20 2017 19:21:38 IST
Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. AP

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) gestures as she walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton hit the headlines with a figure-hugging outfit at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William but now the world-famous bridesmaid is becoming a bride herself. Once again, all eyes will be on her dress as the 33-year-old marries financier James Matthews on Saturday at a lavish society wedding where William and Kate's children will play starring roles. AP

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her son Prince George as she looks across at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. AP

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. AP

Pippa Middleton, sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton hit the headlines with a figure-hugging outfit at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William but now the world-famous bridesmaid is becoming a bride herself. Once again, all eyes will be on her dress as the 33-year-old marries financier James Matthews on Saturday at a lavish society wedding where William and Kate's children will play starring roles. AP

Pippa Middleton (centre R) kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017, as the bridesmaids, including Britain's princess Charlotte (L) and pageboys, including Britain's prince George (2R), walk ahead. After turning heads at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, wearing a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon. AP

After turning heads at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, wearing a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon. AP


Published Date: May 20, 2017 07:18 pm | Updated Date: May 20, 2017 07:21 pm







