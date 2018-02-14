Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor team up to retell the story of Laila Majnu; Film will mark Sajid Ali's directorial debut

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor are teaming up to retell the evergreen tale of Laila Majnu. The director and producer are going to launch a set of newcomers with a contemporary version of the love story, reports Bombay Times. Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali will make his directorial debut with this film, with a script written by Imtiaz himself.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal director has also co-written the screenplay and groomed the newcomers to help them deliver, states the publication. Speaking about the film, Imtiaz says the idea of an adaptation has always been on his mind as he is greatly fascinated with the classic love story and its timelessness.

Kapoor, whose production house has grown immensely over the last few years, is also excited about collaborating with Imtiaz. She says she has always appreciated Imtiaz's creative abilities and vision. "Moreover, this story has given us a chance to launch new talent. We are wrapping up the shoot fast. I’m excited to retell this classic love story with a fresh spin," she tells Bombay Times.

Imtiaz, who has helmed films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, is known for his modern, intricate love stories which usually have a larger conflict at the core.

Published Date: Feb 14, 2018 10:35 AM | Updated Date: Feb 14, 2018 10:37 AM