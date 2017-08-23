Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi first look: Vadivelu announces sequel to his 2006 blockbuster

Chennai: The first look poster of Vadivelu-starrer historic comedy drama Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, to be directed by Chimbu Devan, released on Wednesday.

The film is a sequel to the highly successful Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi, released over a decade ago. After playing comic roles for a while, Vadivelu will return in the title role in Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi.

The sequel started rolling here from Wednesday, 23 August. On the occasion, the film's motion poster was also unveiled.

Here is another FL Poster of #ImsaiArasan24amPulikesipic.twitter.com/xBb6atvpZV — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 23, 2017

To be made on a large scale and budget, Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi is being jointly bankrolled by filmmaker Shankar and Lyca Productions. Parvathy Omanakuttan is paired with Vadivelu in the film, which will have music by Ghibran.