Imaikka Nodigal trailer: Anurag Kashyap makes Tamil acting debut with this action thriller

The teaser of the Anurag Kashyap starrer Imaikka Nodigal is out and it looks really scary.

The film has actress Nayanthara in the lead with Ajay Gnanamuthu helming the film (who impressed with his directorial debut Demonte Colony). The director has managed to rope in some big names for this film and by the looks of the teaser, it looks like something to look forward to.

Nayanthara takes the lead once again in a female oriented film after Maya and Dora, and plays a CBI police officer with amazing grit and power. Anurag Kashyap makes his Tamil acting debut with this thriller and will play the lead antagonist.

From the first look of the film, the story follows CBI officer (Anjali Vikramadityan)'s search for a man who leaves a threatening message for her on a live show — then as the clock starts ticking, the serial killer starts leaving a trail of bodies in his wake.

Will she be able to track him down before its too late?

The teaser cuts out the film to be an action film with shades of a psychological thriller. The plot reminds us a bit of the Samay: When Time Strikes (2003) where Sushmita Sen played a CBI officer who was tracking down a serial killer. Or even the holy grail of serial killer films, Se7en starring Brad Pitt.

Imaikka Nodigal also stars Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna. The music is scored by Hiphop Tamizha and ace cinematographer RD Rajesekar is the DOP.

Imaikka Nodigal is expected to release later this year. Here's the first teaser: