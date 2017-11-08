Imagine Dragons to headline benefit concert for Las Vegas shooting victims

The Killers and Imagine Dragons are headlining a benefit concert next month to help the victims of the shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

Organizers on 7 November announced some of the performers of the 1 December concert at T-Mobile Arena. Also scheduled to participate are trio Boyz II Men, magician David Copperfield, magic duo Penn and Teller, and Cirque du Soleil performers. Tickets will go on sale from 8 November. Prices range from $75 - $125. Proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

A 64-year-old man killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.