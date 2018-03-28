Ilaiyaraaja's remarks on resurrection of Jesus Christ sparks controversy; protestors detained in Chennai

A statement made by veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja, on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, has sparked a fresh controversy.

Protesters belonging to the religious body Sirupanmai Makkal Nala Katchi gathered outside the composer's residence in Chennai, following which 35 of them were detained by the Pondy Bazaar Police, as per a report by The News Minute.

It is reported that Ilaiyaraaja, at some unknown event, cited a certain YouTube documentary which undermines the Christian theory of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. "Then he went on to claim that true resurrection took place for Ramana Maharshi at the age of 16 and also explained how it happened," said a police officer to The Hindu.

A video of the Cheeni Kum music composer at the event has been doing the rounds on social media:



The News Minute quoted Ilaiyaraaja saying: "...I usually watch YouTube documentaries when I get the time. Now they are saying there was no resurrection. They have produced all the proofs possible and they are saying that he did not come back to life. The foundation on which Christianity is built and the basis on which Christianity has grown for over 2,000 years- they have correctly proven historically on YouTube that it has not happened."

The members of Sirupanmai Makkal Nala Katchi, on being asked about the incident, said that Ilaiyaraaja "has to be arrested" as he had incited religious violence with his speech. They also condemned the police for arresting members of their body instead of the National Award winning composer, adds The News Minute report.

