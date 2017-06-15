IIFA Awards 2017: Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan to co-host the show along with Karan Johar

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan is set to co- host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards with filmmaker Karan Johar in New York.

The star-studded award ceremony to be held on 15 July will witness power-packed performances by Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

"I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. This year its going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally," Saif said in a statement.

Actor Varun Dhawan will also make his debut at the ceremony with a stunning performance and will be seen co- hosting a segment of the awards night.

"I am absolutely excited to be a part of IIFA Awards in New York this year. I'm looking forward to join everyone and see fans at the amazing MetLife stadium. This year is truly going to be a grand celebration and I cant wait to be there,"says Dhawan.

He also took to his Twitter account to show his excitement being part of the extravaganza.

Happy to be part of the #IIFA familia. Thrilled for my debut at #IIFA2017 in New York. Get ready to party Bollywood style. pic.twitter.com/Djk8wX4jur — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 14, 2017

A day before the main awards gala, IIFA Rocks will regale the audience with a celebration of 25 years of Oscar-winning talent AR Rahman. It will also feature a medley of musicians including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will host IIFA Rocks.

Organised by Wizcraft International Entertainment, the excitement for the Bollywood event is already palpable in New York.

This is the second time that the IIFA extravaganza is taking place in the US. It was earlier held in Tampa Bay in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)