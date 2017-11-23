IFFI 2017: Sidharth Malhotra to perform at closing ceremony along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Panaji: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to take the centre stage at the closing ceremony of the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa.

The Baar Baar Dekho actor will be on his maiden visit to IFFI and will be seen performing on a medley of some of his biggest hits on the festival's closing day, 28 November.

"It's my first time at IFFI and I'm really excited about performing there...I've heard such great things about the festival and I look forward to the experience," Sidharth said in a statement.

This year, Bollywood has dominated the festival with the presence of several top stars from the industry.

While Sidharth will be performing, Superstar Salman Khan will bring down the curtains on the festival, along with actor Katrina Kaif.