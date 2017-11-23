You are here:

IFFI 2017: Sidharth Malhotra to perform at closing ceremony along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

PTI

Nov,23 2017 13:25 10 IST

Panaji: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to take the centre stage at the closing ceremony of the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa.

The Baar Baar Dekho actor will be on his maiden visit to IFFI and will be seen performing on a medley of some of his biggest hits on the festival's closing day, 28 November.

Sidharth Malhotra. Image via Facebook

Sidharth Malhotra. Image via Facebook


"It's my first time at IFFI and I'm really excited about performing there...I've heard such great things about the festival and I look forward to the experience," Sidharth said in a statement.

This year, Bollywood has dominated the festival with the presence of several top stars from the industry.


While Sidharth will be performing, Superstar Salman Khan will bring down the curtains on the festival, along with actor Katrina Kaif.

tags: #48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #IFFI #IFFI Goa #Katrina Kaif #Salman Khan #Sidharth Malhotra

also see

IFFI 2017: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says stars should volunteer for children's films

IFFI 2017: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says stars should volunteer for children's films

IFFI 2017: Inauguration of Indian Panaroma section marred by misses, goof-ups

IFFI 2017: Inauguration of Indian Panaroma section marred by misses, goof-ups

IFFI 2017: Sridevi inaugurates Indian Panorama section as Day 2 goes off without a hitch

IFFI 2017: Sridevi inaugurates Indian Panorama section as Day 2 goes off without a hitch