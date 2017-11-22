IFFI 2017: Shraddha Kapoor felicitated with Youth Icon of NextGen of Indian Cinema award

Panaji: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, on 21 November, was felicitated with Youth Icon of NextGen of Indian Cinema accolade at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Goa.

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai gave away the honour to the actress, who joined the movie mela to inaugurate Bioscope Village — a part of ongoing IFFI.

"I have fond memories with Goa. I have shot two films here (Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain). Goa has been very warm and friendly to our film industry. I would like to thank each and everyone of you. I would also like to thank IFFI for inviting me here," Shraddha said.

The Half Girlfriend star came to the event with her aunt and actress Padmini Kolhapure to open the village, where films will be screened for public through a unique mobile theatres models till 27 November.

Aashiqui 2 was the first film to be screened at one of the inflated theatres.

Shraddha began her Bollywood journey with films like "Teen Patti" and "Luv Ka The End", but made it big only with Aashiqui 2. She followed it up with success of Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Haider and Baaghi.

"I think that my initial films did very very well, so anything that didn't match up to that will be viewed as falling short. I would love to say that the kind of love I still have received despite my movies doing well or not well is priceless. I think ups and downs are part of life, and I just hope that I keep on making people proud," added Shraddha

Shraddha doesn't regret doing Haseena Parkar based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. "I think you just want to try doing something different. Whether it does well or doesn't do well, it is not in your hand but I wanted to try something else," the actress said, adding that she is consciously picking different roles.

She is also excited for the multi-lingual action film Saaho, which also stars Prabhas. Shraddha will also essay India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal in a Bollywood biopic.

"In Saaho, I will be talking in Hindi and Telugu. I am very excited. It is challenging, I am having so much fun."

Talking about Nehwal biopic, she said, "I am practicing a lot. Badminton is amazing. It makes you feel alive. Recently, I hurt my foot so there has been a break but I will resume soon."