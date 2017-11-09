IFFI 2017: Shah Rukh Khan confirms he will attend film festival in Goa for a day

The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to start from 20 November and continue till 28 November in Goa.

Just like every year, IFFI, Goa will host a grand inauguration night in the presence of acclaimed actors, directors and artists from across the country as well the world.

In a media interaction on his birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will attend the festival on one of the days during the week. "I feel proud to go there and welcome all the delegates and guests that are coming from around the world. I will be there to interact with them but they (organisers) are still figuring out the exact date," said Khan.