IFFI 2017: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi says, 'I'm more famous in India than my country'

Panaji: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi always wanted to tell an Indian story and admires the work done by Satyajit Ray. Majidi says he feels he is more famous in India than his country.

"It is a great honour for me to be among the Indian artists and all the Indian big names here. I knew Indian cinema through Satyajit Ray, the famous Indian film director, and it was always my dream to make a film in India," Majidi said before the screening of his maiden India-set project Beyond The Clouds in Panaji.

The film, which introduces Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, was the opening film at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The fest, which started on Monday, will go on till 28 November. Beyond The Clouds highlights the sister and brother bond in a very heart-warming way.

Talking about the film, he said, "There are many cultural similarities between Iran and India, and I was looking for a chance to make a film here, in India. So, after years it fortunately happened.

"It was a wonderful production team to work with, it was an all Indian crew, so it was a wonderful collaboration between the teams. The film was premiered at the London Film Festival, but for me the real premiere is tonight. I am so excited to see the film, with the Indian audience tonight here."

Majidi, who is also working on his second India-set project, added, "I believe I am more famous in India rather than my country."

He says he had fun while working on Beyond The Clouds.