IFFI 2017: I&B ministry reportedly removes S Durga, Nude from final list without consulting jury

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is going to be held in Goa in the fag end of November, has seen an unwelcome change. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, two films — S Durga (erstwhile Sexy Durga) and Nude have been dropped from the final list of movies being screened at the event by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This move by the ministry is in contravention of the law. According to the same report, the step violates Clause 8.5 of the Indian Panorama 2017 Regulation, which clearly states that "the decision of the juries shall be final and binding and no appeal or correspondence regarding their decision shall be entertained".

The jury expected the government to intimate them, in case of a change. The jury members had reportedly made it clear in advance that an explanation must be given to them by the ministry, in case a film was being dropped.

In addition, the jury must choose the replacement of a film that is being removed. However, the ministry reportedly went ahead and put the list out after choosing the replacements on their own. According to a Mumbai Mirror source, some ministry members have apparently written to the ministry, expressing their displeasure with being kept out of the loop.