You are here:

IFFI 2017 complete winners list: Parvathy wins Best Actress; Amitabh Bachchan is 'Film Personality of The Year'

The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 drew to a close on Tuesday evening, 28 November 2017, in Goa after an eight-day run that saw stars and controversies show up at the Panaji, Goa, venue in equal measure.

And at a glitzy closing ceremony, which included a live performance by Sidharth Malhotra and had guests like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on stage, the winners list for IFFI was announced, capping a celebration of cinema.

Here's the complete winners list for IFFI 2017:

Best Film: 120 Beats Per Minute by Robin Campillo

Indian Film Personality of the Year: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Female Actor: Parvathy for Take Off

Best Male Actor: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart for Beats Per Minute

Best Director: Vivian Qu for Angels Wear White

Lifetime Achievement Award: Atom Egoyan

The acclaimed Canadian film maker, Atom Egoyan was felicitated with the Life time Achievement Award at the #IFFI2017 Closing Ceremony by the Union Minister @smritiirani along with #KatrinaKaif and Mr. Patel pic.twitter.com/WxYJr5I8GZ — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

Best Debut Film of a Director: Kiro Russo for Dark Skull

ICFT Unesco Gandhi Medal: Kshitij for A Horizon

Special Jury Award: Mahesh Narayanan for Take Off