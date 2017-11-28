You are here:

IFFI 2017 complete winners list: Parvathy wins Best Actress; Amitabh Bachchan is 'Film Personality of The Year'

FP Staff

Nov,28 2017 20:00 24 IST

The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 drew to a close on Tuesday evening, 28 November 2017, in Goa after an eight-day run that saw stars and controversies show up at the Panaji, Goa, venue in equal measure.

And at a glitzy closing ceremony, which included a live performance by Sidharth Malhotra and had guests like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on stage, the winners list for IFFI was announced, capping a celebration of cinema.

Stars at the closing ceremony of IFFI. Image courtesy Twitter/@IFFIGoa

Here's the complete winners list for IFFI 2017:

Best Film: 120 Beats Per Minute by Robin Campillo

Indian Film Personality of the Year: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Female Actor: Parvathy for Take Off

Best Male Actor: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart for Beats Per Minute

Best Director: Vivian Qu for Angels Wear White

Lifetime Achievement Award: Atom Egoyan

Best Debut Film of a Director: Kiro Russo for Dark Skull

ICFT Unesco Gandhi Medal: Kshitij for A Horizon

Special Jury Award: Mahesh Narayanan for Take Off

