IFFI 2017 complete winners list: Parvathy wins Best Actress; Amitabh Bachchan is 'Film Personality of The Year'
The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 drew to a close on Tuesday evening, 28 November 2017, in Goa after an eight-day run that saw stars and controversies show up at the Panaji, Goa, venue in equal measure.
And at a glitzy closing ceremony, which included a live performance by Sidharth Malhotra and had guests like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on stage, the winners list for IFFI was announced, capping a celebration of cinema.
Here's the complete winners list for IFFI 2017:
Best Film: 120 Beats Per Minute by Robin Campillo
Indian Film Personality of the Year: Amitabh Bachchan
.@akshaykumar and @smritiirani present the prestigious Film Personality of the Year award to the legendary @SrBachchan at #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/fAcq58ShYK
— IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017
Best Female Actor: Parvathy for Take Off
#Parvathy wins best actress for #takeoff @IFFIGoa Congratulations 👍 pic.twitter.com/IhH8q8tIQS
— Bharatbala Ganapathy (@bharatbala) November 28, 2017
Best Male Actor: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart for Beats Per Minute
Best Director: Vivian Qu for Angels Wear White
Lifetime Achievement Award: Atom Egoyan
The acclaimed Canadian film maker, Atom Egoyan was felicitated with the Life time Achievement Award at the #IFFI2017 Closing Ceremony by the Union Minister @smritiirani along with #KatrinaKaif and Mr. Patel pic.twitter.com/WxYJr5I8GZ
— IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017
Best Debut Film of a Director: Kiro Russo for Dark Skull
ICFT Unesco Gandhi Medal: Kshitij for A Horizon
Special Jury Award: Mahesh Narayanan for Take Off