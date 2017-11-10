IFFI 2017 — Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jolly LLB 2, Newton among Indian films chosen for screening

New Delhi: The list of Indian films to be screened at the "Indian Panorama" section of the 48th International Film Festival of India, to be held from 20-28 November in Goa, was announced on 9 November.

Indian Panorama is the section under which several Indian language films (feature/non-feature) are shown every year at the festival.

In the category of feature length films, a total of 26 films have been selected for screening including five from the mainstream cinema.

Jolly LLB 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are among the five chosen from the Indian mainstream cinema.

"The opening film of the feature film section of Indian Panaroma is Pihu which has been directed by Vinod Kapri," said a statement from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

The 2016 National Award winning Kaasav, directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar, has automatically found an entry in the list, as per the India Panorama 2017 Regulations, the statement said.

Most number of films are from Marathi (nine), followed by Hindi (six), including the widely acclaimed Newton which is also the official entry from India for the Oscars.

A separate list of non-feature length films was also announced under which 16 films will be shown, including the National Award winning Fireflies in the Abyss directed by Chandrasekhar Reddy.