You are here:

IFFI 2017: Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Personality of the Year Award

IANS

Nov,15 2017 13:26 23 IST

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be feted with the Personality of the Year Award at the upcoming 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The legendary actor will be honoured with the award at the closing ceremony of IFFI, scheduled to take place on 28 November. A special audio-visual is also going to be showcased to the delegates from across the world at the gala, read a statement on behalf of the organisers.

Amitabh Bachchan. Image via Firstpost

Amitabh Bachchan. Image via Firstpost

"IFFI 2017 is delighted that Amitabh Bachchan has consented to accept the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award, which is being conferred on him as a mark of respect to the tremendous contribution he has made to Indian and international cinema," IFFI 2017 Festival Director Sunit Tandon said.

The 75-year-old actor's glorious career has spanned almost five decades, in which he has been decorated with a plethora of national and international honours. He continues to work in the film industry and has projects like Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out in his kitty.

tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Goa #IFFI #IFFI 2017 #International Film Festival of India #Personality of the Year

also see

IFFI 2017: S Durga filmmaker files petition before Kerala HC after I&B ministry excludes film from festival

IFFI 2017: S Durga filmmaker files petition before Kerala HC after I&B ministry excludes film from festival

IFFI 2017: Shah Rukh Khan confirms he will attend film festival in Goa for a day

IFFI 2017: Shah Rukh Khan confirms he will attend film festival in Goa for a day

IFFI 2017 — Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jolly LLB 2, Newton among Indian films chosen for screening

IFFI 2017 — Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jolly LLB 2, Newton among Indian films chosen for screening