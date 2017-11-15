IFFI 2017: Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Personality of the Year Award

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be feted with the Personality of the Year Award at the upcoming 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The legendary actor will be honoured with the award at the closing ceremony of IFFI, scheduled to take place on 28 November. A special audio-visual is also going to be showcased to the delegates from across the world at the gala, read a statement on behalf of the organisers.

"IFFI 2017 is delighted that Amitabh Bachchan has consented to accept the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award, which is being conferred on him as a mark of respect to the tremendous contribution he has made to Indian and international cinema," IFFI 2017 Festival Director Sunit Tandon said.

The 75-year-old actor's glorious career has spanned almost five decades, in which he has been decorated with a plethora of national and international honours. He continues to work in the film industry and has projects like Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out in his kitty.