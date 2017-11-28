IFFI 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to be present at closing ceremony

The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set for its curtain call, as the eight-day long cinema extravaganza comes to a close on Tuesday, 28 November 2017.

This year IFFI witnessed a lot of Bollywood bigshots coming up for the opening ceremony and later in the following events/ sessions throughout its run. Following the same trend, the film festival's closing ceremony will also be marked by the presence of stars of the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to begin with.

While Bachchan will be honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award for his contribution to Indian cinema, Salman Khan will perform at the event along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif, and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Mid-day reported that Akshay Kumar will be present at the ceremony as the guest of honour. His upcoming film, Padman, has garnered a lot of attention already. It is being speculated that the actor might take this opportunity to talk about menstrual hygiene during the event.

Kumar, confirming his presence, spoke to Mid-day and said, "IFFI 2017 has truly left a mark and presented cinema lovers with the best in national and international cinema. I look forward to attending the closing and bidding farewell to our guests from around the world."

Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan will be presented with the lifetime achievement award. This year, Canada was the focus country of the film festival that hosted a Canadian delegation and presented eight films from the country, in association with Telefilm Canada and in collaboration from TIFF.