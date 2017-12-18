Ian McKellen keen to reprise role as Gandalf in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Ian McKellen has expressed an interest in reprising the role of Gandalf in the new Lord Of The Rings TV series.

Amazon were confirmed to be adapting JRR Tolkien's novels for TV last month, reported Entertainment Weekly.

During an appearance on Graham Norton's BBC Radio 2 show, the actor was asked if it was going to be annoying to have another Gandalf around, McKellen replied: "What do you mean, another Gandalf?"

He added: "I haven't said yes because I haven't been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I'm not too old."