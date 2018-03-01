I am Paul Walker: Documentary on life and times of Fast and the Furious star in the works

A new documentary on the life and death of Fast and the Furious franchise star Paul Walker is being developed by the Paramount Network.

Walker had died in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40, while on a break from filming Furious 7.

The film, titled I Am Paul Walker, will feature interviews with some of Walker's most cherished cast-mates and friends who knew him best, the network said in a statement.

It will also explore Walker's prolific film career and showcase a Walker's passion for the world's oceans and marine life as well as his efforts in helping rebuild Haiti after the devastating earthquake.

The 'comprehensive' film will premiere on Paramount Network streaming platform and will be helmed by I Am Heath Ledger director Adrian Buitenhuis.

It is being produced by Derik Murray from Network Entertainment who previously made films on John F Kennedy Jr, Muhammad Ali, and Bruce Lee.

