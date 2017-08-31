Watch: Coldplay performs one-off track 'Houston' as tribute to survivors of Hurricane Harvey

Though Coldplay was forced to postpone its gig in Houston last week owing to Hurricane Harvey, they made good with a tribute to the survivors during their gig in Miami.

Variety reports that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that they have penned and composed a song named 'Houston' and would only perform it live once in Miami. The same report quotes him as saying, "So, if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a once-off and it’s called 'Houston'. We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

Huffpost reports that Coldplay had to postpone its Houston gig because of security issues as Hurricane Harvey hit the city hard. The same report quotes them as saying, "We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone."

Coldplay more than made up for the postponement by performing on a one-off special song dedicated to the residents of Houston, Texas and survivors of Hurricane Harvey.