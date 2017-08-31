Hurricane Harvey: American Idol auditions in Houston, San Antonio cancelled

Washington: In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, American Idol auditions in Houston and San Antonio have been cancelled.

The rebooted singing competition, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, was scheduled to hold auditions in Houston on 2 September and in San Antonio two days later, but stopped these after the Category 4 storm wreaked havoc, causing catastrophic flooding and destruction over the weekend, reports variety.com.

The announcement, made on Twitter, reads, "In light of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas, the American Idol bus will be cancelling the previously scheduled auditions in Houston on 2 September and San Antonio on 4 September. The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected."

A note about our Texas auditions: pic.twitter.com/h88A0qiBfY — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 29, 2017

The notice suggests alternative methods of auditioning, including sending in a video via the show's website or attending either of the Louisiana audition dates.

Hurricane Harvey had previously caused the band Coldplay and singer Mary J Blige to postpone their concerts in Houston. Country music group Lady Antebellum cancelled their Houston show altogether.