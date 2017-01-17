Huma Qureshi's Viceroy House hasn't released, but she may have already bagged her next film

Huma Qureshi's international project Viceroy's House — which stars Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and X-File's Gillian Anderson — is yet to release. However, the actress could have already bagged her next foreign film.

Mid-Day reported that Huma could be roped in for an Italian film after her work in Viceroy's House came to the attention of the talent management firm that handles Michael Fassbender and Alan Cumming. The London-based agency was apparently so impressed by her body of work thus far that they have initiated talks with her for the Italian project.

Huma, who will soon be seen in Jolly LLB2 opposite Akshay Kumar, admitted that a project might materialise. "There is something interesting in the pipeline but it's too early to talk about it," she was quoted as saying, by Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, Viceroy's House is set to premiere at the Berlinale 2017, says The Indian Express. Directed by Bend It Like Beckham's Gurinder Chadha, it has Huma essay the part of a Muslim interpreter to the last Viceroy of India (Bonneville) and his wife (Anderson). Huma's character is the romantic interest for actor Manish Dayal in the film, and the young couple is depicted as being caught up in the end of the British Empire.