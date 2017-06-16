Hrithik Roshan's dance envy, Karan Johar lashes out against Botox: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Today's round-up has Karan Johar talking smack about botox on Twitter, Hrithik Roshan's sons giving serious competition to their father with their dance moves, Bryan Singer giving up his mantle as director for the latest X-Men: Dark Phoenix and famous television bahu Rubina Dilaik vacationing with full on Hawaiian vibes.

Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan follow in dad's footsteps

I asked them for a heroic pose. I'm not entirely sure what they had in mind. #acrobaticadventures #balanceiseverything A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

According to them, anything can be a trampoline if you try hard enough. #aleapoffaith #tryingnottofreakout #acrobaticadventures A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Hrithik Roshan gave us major holiday envy as he shared two photos on Instagram with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they jet-set on a lavish white boat. The photos reveal how the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, with the boys displaying exemplary dance moves — much like daddy dearest.

Karan Johar speaks out against botox on Twitter

Dear Botox....please leave the universe...you have destroyed what you set out to do....now please pave the way for self esteem again.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2017

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share his woes over the pop culture phenomenon that is Botox. In a tweet that seems to be dripping with part anguish, part sarcasm — Johar shows us once again that he is not afraid to make bold statements that may upset some stars (botox beauties plis don't tek 2 heart ).

Malaika Arora throws it back with son Arhaan

Precious precious moments♥️♥️...I guess the rains make me all nostalgic #mommy#babyarhaan #throwback A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Malaika Arora shared an 'awww' moment on Instagram with her followers as she put up a grainy throwback picture with her son Arhaan. The actress shared that she was feeling nostalgic because of the Mumbai rains and hence the subsequent reminiscing.

Television bahu Rubina Dilaik from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki vacations in new avatar

Where else? @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Rubina Dilaik of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame became a well known face as she became the first actor to take on the role of a transgender on mainstream television and was lauded for her strong portrayal of the character.

The actress recently shared pictures of herself vacationing in Bali with her photographer boyfriend who turned her into the muse for a series of photos. Showing us a different side to her than the usual saree-clad simple television bahu, Dilaik donned a Hawaiian get-up as she enjoyed herself by the beach.

X-Men director Bryan Singer passes on directorial baton to Simon Kinberg for X-Men: Dark Phoenix

#torchpass @xmenmovies @simondavidkinberg #xmen #darkphoenix Epic story in great hands! A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Director Bryan Singer who famously gave us the first and last two movies from the popular X-Men franchise has officially passed on the directorial baton to Simon Kinberg for the latest movie in the series — X-Men: Dark Pheonix. Singer shared the news on Instagram (because what's more official than that?) and it left fans of the franchise in a tizzy as they debated over the fate of the upcoming movie.