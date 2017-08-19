Hrithik Roshan meets Super 30 coach Anand Kumar to prepare for his role in upcoming biopic

Hrithik Roshan has started the preperation for his upcoming biopic based on the famed Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. As per a report in Mid-Day, the actor has already had a couple of meetings with Kumar, which only strengthen the conjectures about his participation in the film. Kumar runs the well-known program Super 30, which prepares Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack its entrance test.

Director Vikas Bahl has reportedly been making sure that he captures the true spirit of Kumar's life. To achieve that, he has been consulting the mathematician at every point in the story, and taking into account his inputs. The actor-director duo has been utilising the research material that has been provided to them by Kumar himself.

It is well known that the mathematician was initially reluctant to have a film made on his life. Not just this, he was earlier approached by Anurag Basu for the same biopic. However, Basu reportedly backed out of the film without even informing Kumar, which hurt the latter.

However, with Roshan and Bahl taking every possible step to ensure his life is projected the way he wants, Kumar feels the film is now "in the right hands". Kumar has now expressed his satisfaction with the way things have been turning out.