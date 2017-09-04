Hrithik Roshan called 'good soul', Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas get new puppy: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Susanne Khan defends ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth#mafamilia#goodoverevilpic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017

Amidst the ripples that Kangana Ranaut is creating with her 'tell all' interviews, Hrithik Roshan has maintained a stoic silence through it all. However, Roshan's ex-wife Susanne Khan posted a photograph of herself and Roshan in what can be seen as a cryptic statement of defense for her ex.

Sushant Singh Rajput can't wait to begin Kedarnath shoot

Sushant Singh Rajput is excited for the commencement of his upcoming film Kedarnath's shoot with director Abhishek Kapoor, and the actor took to Instagram to share the same. Shooting for Kedarnath begins on 5 September, and the movie will see Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan make her much talked about Bollywood debut.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are in a happy 'moo'd

All new #LifeOfKylie airs tonight so I thought I'd throw it back to me and kendall with this cute fluffy cow A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Kylie Jenner shared a picture of herself and model sister Kendall Jenner hanging out with a little cow, and the two seem to be in a chirpy 'moo'd as they posed for the shutterbugs in a throwback image that sees Kylie sporting her famous blonde hair.

Sushmita Sen's latest occupation

Sushmita Sen recently shared a video on her Instagram profile wherein she is seen conducting an entire orchestra of little children as they belt out the melody to a song that states "if you set your mind to it, you will achieve it". The actor shared how she was in charge of the little choir during a play date of her daughter Alisah and her friends.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's newest 'krew' member

Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Sophie Turner took to Instagram to reveal the latest addition to her 'krew' with boyfriend Joe Jonas — a little husky puppy that the pair have named Porky. The beautiful doggo is seen resting in the actor's hand with a stick in his mouth, and we found it really hard to stop ourselves from loudly gushing over the beauty.