House of Cards season six will resume production in 2018 without Kevin Spacey

The stalled production of Netflix’s flagship political drama web television show House of Cards will resume in early next year without the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, as reported by Variety.

Netflix had fired Kevin Spacey and cut all ties with him after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct had surfaced against him spanning decades, including those by the crew of House of Cards. The streaming giant has reached an agreement to resume the show without Spacey and the current sixth season being the last with just 8 episodes against the usual 13.

"We’re really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans,” said Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer at Netflix speaking at the UBS conference as reported by Variety.

It is also reported that the House of Cards producers are contemplating killing off Spacey’s character, the devious Frank Underwood and focusing on Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood in the season ending. Sarandos also said that he was gratified to have reached the deal for the team of 370 people, who directly work on the show, and the 2,000 people employed in Baltimore, who have jobs working on House of Cards, which shoots in Baltimore.

According to a report by The Guardian, it is also rumoured that Netflix is seeking to launch a House of Cards spin-off to extend the life of their most successful franchise. Netflix is projected to spend an even higher amount from the previous year on producing original content amounting to $7-8 billion in 2018, and are looking to increase animated and foreign language content.

In addition to firing Spacey off House of Cards, the streaming giant had also decided to stall a film starring him as Gore Vidal. Ridley Scott also replaced him by re-shooting scenes of his film All the Money in the World with Christopher Plummer before its 22 December release.