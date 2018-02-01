You are here:

House of Cards: Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear roped in for final season of Netflix's acclaimed political drama

AP

Feb,01 2018 14:10 52 IST

Los Angeles: Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are joining House of Cards for the political thriller’s final season.

Robin Wright on House of Cards. Image from Facebook/@HouseOfCards

Netflix said they’ll play siblings in the show’s sixth season, which resumed production on Wednesday.

House of Cards, Netflix’s first original series, halted production in October 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Spacey was suspended from the show by producer Media Rights Capital after Netflix said it wouldn’t continue with it if he remained. A representative for the actor said previously that he was seeking unspecified treatment.

Robin Wright, who co-starred as wife to Spacey’s Francis Underwood, will be the focus of the final season. A debut date has yet to be announced.

Further details on the new characters played by Lane and Kinnear weren’t available.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:10 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:10 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Diane Lane #Greg Kinnear #Hollywood #House of Cards #Netflix #Robun Wright

