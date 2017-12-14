Homeland season 7 trailer: Angry Carrie Mathison is back in DC to try and overthrow the President

Homeland season 7 now has a premiere date and a first trailer.

The show's seventh season will debut on 11 February and stars Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Elizabeth Marvel, Linus Roache, Maury Sterling, and Jake Weber. Morgan Spector and Costa Ronin will also be joining this season.

When the last season ended, we saw President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) break the promise she made to Carrie (Claire Danes) after an assassination attempt was made on her life. President Keane arrested 200 members of the intelligence community without presenting a case against them. At the beginning of the new season, Carrie has left her job in the White House, moved back to Washington D.C., and starts living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves). She then plans to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

Watch the trailer below!



The new season is taking a lot of cues from the headlines in the newspapers about America's current administration. Homeland, in the run up to the 2016 US Presidential elections, based President Keane's character on a liberal politician. After the victory of current President Donald Trump, Homeland's direction changed and Keane, following an assassination attempt on her life, turns into an authoritarian who will do anything to keep power intact. Carrie is angry throughout the trailer and is out to save the White House and the United States. “The country is in freefall, tearing itself apart!” warns Carrie Mathison in the trailer. The new season will be an interesting watch, especially under current circumstances.