You are here:

Hollywood producer Adam Fields accused of sexual harassment by several women

IANS

Nov,21 2017 14:09 06 IST

Los Angeles: Hollywood executive and producer Adam Fields has been accused of sexually harassing several women when he was a part of Relativity Media from 2010 to 2016.

On behalf of Fields, his attorney has denied the allegations and said the accusations have surfaced as a result of a legal battle between him and Relativity Media, hollywoodreporter.com reports.

Adam Fields. Image via Facebook

Adam Fields. Image via Facebook

Fields was fired in September 2016 from his post as co-president of production at Relativity Media for alleged breach of contract.

Three women have told told hollywoodreporter.com that Fields touched them inappropriately, sexually propositioned them and subjected them to lewd behaviour.

Screenwriter-producer Leslie Dixon accused Fields of unsolicited touching and making a comment about a sex toy while on the set of Limitless in 2010.

Former Relatively Media executive Melissa Philipian accused Fields of promising a promotion if she had sex with him, which she refused to do.

An unnamed attorney for the organisation also alleged that Fields made unwanted physical contact with her.

tags: #Adam Fields #BuzzPatrol #Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment row #Hollywood #Relativity Media #Sexual harassment

also see

Simon Cowell says those involved in cases of sexual misconduct 'get what they deserve'

Simon Cowell says those involved in cases of sexual misconduct 'get what they deserve'

Sexual assault task force announced for Hollywood, by LA county's district attorney

Sexual assault task force announced for Hollywood, by LA county's district attorney

Jessica Chastain on sexual misconduct in Hollywood: I'm not comfortable with silence

Jessica Chastain on sexual misconduct in Hollywood: I'm not comfortable with silence