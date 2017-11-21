You are here:

Hollywood producer Adam Fields accused of sexual harassment by several women

Los Angeles: Hollywood executive and producer Adam Fields has been accused of sexually harassing several women when he was a part of Relativity Media from 2010 to 2016.

On behalf of Fields, his attorney has denied the allegations and said the accusations have surfaced as a result of a legal battle between him and Relativity Media, hollywoodreporter.com reports.

Fields was fired in September 2016 from his post as co-president of production at Relativity Media for alleged breach of contract.

Three women have told told hollywoodreporter.com that Fields touched them inappropriately, sexually propositioned them and subjected them to lewd behaviour.

Screenwriter-producer Leslie Dixon accused Fields of unsolicited touching and making a comment about a sex toy while on the set of Limitless in 2010.

Former Relatively Media executive Melissa Philipian accused Fields of promising a promotion if she had sex with him, which she refused to do.

An unnamed attorney for the organisation also alleged that Fields made unwanted physical contact with her.