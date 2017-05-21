Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain to be the leading lady for YRF's next film

Cannes: Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain has been taken on for the lead role in Seducing Ingrid Bergman, a film on the iconic actress. It is to be co-produced by Indian banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Chastain, a two-time Academy Award nominee, and her banner Freckle Films have joined YRF Entertainment and Arash Amel to produce the project. Its script is based on the book of the same name by Chris Greenhalgh which was optioned by YRF Entertainment, the banner's Hollywood arm. A director is yet to be locked for the movie, read a statement.

"Jessica Chastain is the perfect actress to star in Seducing Ingrid Bergman," said Uday Chopra, CEO, YRF Entertainment.

"Jessica is no stranger to portraying strong, intelligent women and this role deserves an actress of her immeasurable talent. We also feel that she will bring a unique perspective as a producer," he added.

Seducing Ingrid Bergman tells the story of the torrid romance between the famed Casablanca actress and celebrated war photographer Robert Capa that began in Paris immediately following World War II, and culminates with Capa following her back to Hollywood at the time of the Communist witch hunts by Senator McCarthy.

"We are thrilled to be working with YRF and Arash Amel on Seducing Ingrid Bergman. This is a captivating story about a deeply moving romance between two remarkable people," said Freckle Films' founder of Chastain and Carmichael.