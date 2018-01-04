Hoda Kotb claims she earns 'not even close' to what Matt Lauer did on NBC's Today show

Hoda Kotb has revealed in an interview to People she will not get the same salary as Matt Lauer, the man she is replacing used to earn on NBC's Today show.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Matt Lauer will be replaced by Kotb as the co-anchor of the famous Today show after Lauer was fired for an alleged sexual misconduct at the workplace. Kotb will now join Savannah Guthrie to host the first two hours of the program.

Kotb revealed during the interview that neither she nor Guthrie is earning the same amount Lauer used to pocket. “I think the whole money thing for me, I’ve always been sort of — I know it sounds ridiculous that I’m going to say this, but I really have done jobs I liked for the job I liked because I never wanted to be happy every other Friday on pay day,” Kotb told People. “Like, I didn’t want that to be the happy day. I wanted to feel good throughout. So no, I’m not making Matt Lauer money. Not even close.”

Ever since Kotb joined Guthrie in December, Today ratings have soared to beat arch rival Good Morning America, as reported by Variety. In an internal email that announced Kotb’s permanent co-anchor role, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack has admitted Kotb and Guthrie enjoy an “undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers.”

Hoda Kotb will also continue to co-host the show’s fourth-hour segment with Kathie Lee Gifford.