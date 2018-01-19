HistoryTV18 show 'Special Operations: India - Surgical Strikes' premieres on 22 January: All you need to know

For the first time on Indian television, HistoryTV18 will be premiering a one-hour special show, titled Special Operations: India - Surgical Strikes, that will trace the planning and execution of the Indian Army's Surgical Strikes, which was held in September 2016.

The show is expected to reveal new facts and operational details as Strike Team Leaders and other personnel working on the strikes will reveal anecdotes.

Special Operations: India - Surgical Strikes will use dramatic recreations and first person accounts of behind the scene actions, and the details of where and how the counter terrorist operation came to life.

The one hour program reconstructs the story of two Strike Teams in North Kashmir, in unprecedented visual detail.

The one-hour long special will feature National Security Advisor - Ajit Doval , Former Defence Minister - Manohar Parrikar, Former Chief of Army Staff - General Dalbir Singh Suhag among others. Special Operations: India - Surgical Strikes has also collaborated with Defence Analyst and author Nitin Gokhale, who will appear on the show to discuss the subject matter as an expert.

Special Operations: India - Surgical Strikes is the true story of India's mission in hostile territory, as never seen before.

In September 2016, Surgical Strikes were conducted by Indian Special Forces across the Line of Control, in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Their targets - Terrorist Launchpads tasked with mounting attacks on Indian soil. The Indian strikes came in the wake of the deadly Fidayeen attack on an Indian Military installation in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir. Nineteen Indian soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack by Pakistan based terror network Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM). The attack had caused nationwide outrage and demanded a suitable retributive response. All options were considered and a measured military response chosen. In a decisive move, India put boots on the ground behind enemy lines and hit the enemy when and where least expected.

Special Operations: India - Surgical Strikes premieres on 22 January at 9 pm on HistoryTV18

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 16:52 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 16:52 PM